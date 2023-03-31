CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $171.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

