D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.