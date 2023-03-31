Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 12,735 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.46.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
