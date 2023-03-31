Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 12,735 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

