Dash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81.68 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Dash has a total market cap of $642.49 million and $81.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $57.31 or 0.00200259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,211,487 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

