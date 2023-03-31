Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,575 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

