Davis Rea LTD. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 825,890 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 3,513,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,709. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.