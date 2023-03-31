Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,019 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

SNPS traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,492. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

