Davis Rea LTD. Sells 1,679 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after purchasing an additional 782,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 315,911 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $95.39. 121,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

