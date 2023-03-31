DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $40.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after buying an additional 2,899,501 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $58,827,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 929.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 859,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,472,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

