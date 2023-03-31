Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

