DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $372.07 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 999,191,005 coins and its circulating supply is 681,560,199 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

