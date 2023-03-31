DEI (DEI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,283.43

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $5,283.43 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00317872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

