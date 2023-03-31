Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

