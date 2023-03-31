Derek Harmer Sells 7,768 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Derek Harmer sold 2,232 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $20,088.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 434,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.