Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target to GBX 615

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 608 ($7.47) to GBX 615 ($7.56) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Stock Performance
Shares of PYTCF opened at $7.02 on Monday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.
About Playtech
