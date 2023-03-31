Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.95.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.