Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Trimmed by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

