Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Holdings Cut by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for about 26.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DHIL stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.12.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

