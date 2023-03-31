Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

