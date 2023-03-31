DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Insider John R. Jacobsen Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 500 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $15,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DICE Therapeutics

Several analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

