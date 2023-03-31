Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $121.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

