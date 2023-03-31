Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.