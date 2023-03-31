DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.36. 889,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,540,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

