DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.36. 889,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,540,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.
Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean
In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DigitalOcean Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.