Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Down 2.8%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 83,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 170,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $870.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

