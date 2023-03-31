Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 180,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 55,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,354. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

