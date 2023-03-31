Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Foster Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,686 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $52,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 352,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

