Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 917,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 323,703 shares.The stock last traded at $32.92 and had previously closed at $32.60.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after buying an additional 673,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after buying an additional 1,504,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after buying an additional 1,650,788 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.