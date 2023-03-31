Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,412 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

