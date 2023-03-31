Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 133,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

