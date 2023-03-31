Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 1.3%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.96). 10,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 13,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.98).

Directa Plus Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,308.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.48.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.