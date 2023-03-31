Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $17.56. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 18,292,784 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

(Get Rating)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.