Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $17.56. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 18,292,784 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

