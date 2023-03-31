DNB Markets Upgrades Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Tgs Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Tgs Asa stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

Tgs Asa Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

