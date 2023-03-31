DNB Markets Upgrades Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Tgs Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Tgs Asa stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

