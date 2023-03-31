DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 2.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. 632,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

