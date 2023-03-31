Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.67.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Dollarama has a one year low of C$64.79 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dollarama

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

