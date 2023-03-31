Donald T. Gardner III Sells 1,080 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $16,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,800.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

