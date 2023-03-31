Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

