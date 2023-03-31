Douglas M. Shipley Sells 2,367 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,039,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,953,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

