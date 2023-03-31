Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 881,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

