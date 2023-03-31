Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 0.9% Higher

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.67 and last traded at C$18.41. 165,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 251,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.19.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -5.56%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
Read More
