e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.92, but opened at $80.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $82.57, with a volume of 190,323 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

