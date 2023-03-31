Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

DEA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

