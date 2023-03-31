easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.88.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.89.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

