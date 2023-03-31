Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Insider David Coghlan Buys 125,000 Shares

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($53,753.53).
Eckoh Price Performance
Shares of Eckoh stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 622,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £103.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. Eckoh plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.60).
Eckoh Company Profile
