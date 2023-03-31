Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Insider David Coghlan Buys 125,000 Shares

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($53,753.53).

Eckoh Price Performance

Shares of Eckoh stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 622,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £103.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. Eckoh plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.60).

Get Eckoh alerts:

Eckoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.