EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PEDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.63% from the company’s previous close.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.95 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,295.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,933 shares of company stock worth $282,056 over the last 90 days. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.