EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.63% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.95 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,295.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,933 shares of company stock worth $282,056 over the last 90 days. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
