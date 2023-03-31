EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.63% from the company’s previous close.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.95 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 570,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,295.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,933 shares of company stock worth $282,056 over the last 90 days. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PEDEVCO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.