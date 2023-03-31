Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $340.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $323.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.