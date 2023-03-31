Emocoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Emocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

