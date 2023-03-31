Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

