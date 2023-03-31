Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.23. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 1,760,973 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $881.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
