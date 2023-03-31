Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.23. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 1,760,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

