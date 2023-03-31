Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ENI alerts:

Institutional Trading of ENI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Up 1.7 %

ENI Cuts Dividend

NYSE:E opened at $27.95 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.