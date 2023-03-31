Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) SVP Sells $30,172.90 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Envestnet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 420,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

